Northside football coach says Warner Robins game, ‘One of the biggest rivalries in the South’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles head to Warner Robins Friday to face the Demons in the End Zone’s Game of the Week.

It’s the 62nd edition of the rivalry, which dates back to 1964.

The Eagles have won three of the last five matchup’s against Warner Robins. They hold a 16-5 record against the Demons since 1998, and have taken 13 of the 19 meetings since 2000.

Northside’s looking for it’s third straight win, and what other way to get it than in a huge rivalry game.

Hey coach Kinsler, thoughts on the game this Friday?

“Well, this is one of the biggest rivalries in the South,” Northside head football coach Kevin Kinsler said. “And if you can’t get up this, then you can’t get up for anything. And the people that are from around here understand that, and I want our kids to enjoy the preparation.

“It shouldn’t be a drudgery. It should be hard work, but enjoyable work. You know, just enjoy this week because both sides need to make memories that they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”