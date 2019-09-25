Record heat will continue in Middle Georgia through the week

Macon saw another day with a record high temperatures today, and we are not expecting an end to the heat anytime soon. Thursday will bring another sunny day, as well as an increase in moisture. This means hot and humid (aka less tolerable heat) conditions are on the way to end the week.

Thursday and Friday will bring a very small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm to the area. Most of us,however, will be staying dry and hot through the next 7 days.



Friday still looks to be the hottest day of the week with a small chance of rain. Lows will stay in the mid and upper 60’s through much of the weekend and into next week. Sunny skies remain the name of the game, with no relief in sight from either the drought or the heat.