Teens charged, accused of stealing car

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing a car from metro Atlanta.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies were checking the Zebulon Road area on September 19, around 11:30 a.m., when they spotted a stolen Ford Mustang in the parking lot of Wal-Mart. The vehicle had been reported stolen in McDonough.

Deputies made contact with a person sitting in the passenger seat. She was identified as 18-year-old Adrianna Marie Rios. When deputies went to arrest her, she began struggling and spitting on deputies.

While deputies were detaining Rios, 18-year-old Deandre Kevin Brown walked up and told deputies he was driving the Mustang. Brown was then detained by deputies also.

Brown was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto. He was released on September 20, on a $4,050.00 bond.

Rios was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto and Obstruction of a Peace Officer. She was released on September 20, on a $5,350.00 bond.