Warner Robins to welcome Northside in huge rivalry game

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons play host to the Northside Eagles Friday in the End Zone’s Game of the Week.

The Demons are off to an impressive start under first-year head coach Marquis Westbrook. They won their first three games to open the season but suffered their first loss to Colquitt County, 31-14, last Friday.

Northside has taken three of the last five matchups against Warner Robins. However, the Demons have won the last two meetings.

Coach Westbrook

Here’s coach Westbrook on his 3-1 start to the season.

“It stems from the expectations that’s been set here,” said Westbrook. “We have high demands for our kids, and our kids know that we expect a lot out of them, and the fruits of it comes on the field.

“It feels good right now. We’re coming off a loss, and we’re ready to go. We just want to get that taste out of our mouth. But, I think we’re off to a good start, and hopefully, we can be 1-0 every week.”