White man admits he's 'a racist' after telling a Latina to 'speak English'

A video showing a McDonald’s customer in Savannah, Georgia telling a young Latina to “speak English” has gone viral since it was first posted on Twitter last Saturday.

Cristina Riofrio called the man “a racist” after he lashed out at her for speaking Spanish with a friend.

“I know I am,” he responded.

In the video, the man, who is white, can be seen and heard saying that he has been living in the United States for years. At the same time, he suggested that Riofrio came to the country “on a f—— boat”.

Riofrio is Ecuadorian, according to her Twitter profile.

A McDonald’s employee asked the man to leave after the altercation got heated, according to NBC affiliate WSAV 3.

Riofrio shared the viral video with a tweet saying, “In America, I can speak f—— Spanish if I want to.” The clip of the incident has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon.

Her post has been retweeted 15,000 times and has received almost 47,000 likes and 940 replies from other users.

“When someone has the face to tell me to stop speaking my NATIVE language, and starts harassing me verbally, I WILL defend myself,” Riofrio tweeted in response to a Twitter user commenting on her post.

