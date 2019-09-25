WWII P-40 Warhawk flights offered at Perry Airport

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A WWII plane is at the Perry-Houston County Airport and you can learn how to fly it.

The 1943 style P-40 Warhawk was a frontline fighter in WWII.

- Advertisement -

Thom Richard, the Chief Instructor Pilot, says this specific aircraft served all over the world.

The P-40 is most famous for the Flying Tigers which is the paint scheme of the plane.

“The plane has two confirmed kills during WWII,” Richard said.

Related Article: Man robs Dollar General in Warner Robins

The P-40 was recovered in the ’90s. It also has a special, two-seat dual control version. Only 100 of these planes were built in WWII.

Richard says to learn how to fly from scratch, you can visit the Perry airport where flights are offered to the public.

Flights are available today through Friday and on Monday.

The P-40 will be apart of the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show this weekend starting at 10 a.m. at Robins Air Force Base.

“We want to represent those who flew back in WWII, this is a national flying treasure,” Richard said.

For more information, head to https://www.warbirdadventures.com/