$300,000 in cash went missing from airport, Delta worker under arrest.

Police and FBI agents arrested a Delta Airlines employee on Thursday for his alleged role in a theft of $300,000 in cash from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, a law enforcement source told NBC New York.

The suspect, ramp agent Quincy Thorp, was picked up at at his New York City home early on Thursday morning by FBI agents and police officers for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He is expected to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Thorp is a ramp agent who went out “sick” at the time the money disappeared, according to the source.

The money, which included both U.S. and foreign currency, vanished before it was set to be loaded on to Delta Flight 1225 to Miami, sources said. The cash had been delivered to the airport that day by an armored car.

The money has not yet been recovered.

A lawyer for Thorp and representatives of Delta Airlines could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.