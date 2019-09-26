Bibb County School Superintendent holds luncheon to talk progress

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools Superintendent held a VIP luncheon Wednesday.

Superintendent Doctor Curtis Jones provided a state of the district address for public officials and community leaders.

The luncheon highlighted the district’s progress through the Esplost tax.

Superintendent Doctor Curtis Jones says because of past success, the district has been able to rebuild and renovate every school in the district.

“One of the initiatives we improved is the technology in our classrooms, we were able to upgrade the security aspects,” Curtis said. “Now you have to have a card in order to enter our schools.”

It doesn’t stop there. Doctor Jones says, there are still schools that don’t have the best technology.

“We need to ensure that we continue to provide state-of-the-art quality schools for our students and it’s only through the E splost that will be able to do that in a timely manner,” Dr. Jones said. “I’m very proud that we’ve been able to do this since 2000 and now we need to keep it going through 2020.”

Doctor Jones also says schools need support from the community to make their students greater than what they already are.