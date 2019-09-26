Unknown suspect robs fast food restaurant on Pio Nono Ave in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Checkers restaurant on Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies say the incident happened around 12:37 a.m. this morning.

Authorities say a man entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Deputies say the suspect did not get any money because all the employees fled the restaurant when he entered. Authorities say that the suspect fled on foot before deputies arrived.

No one reported injuries during this incident.

Description

Authorities described the suspect as:

Tall

Slender

Wearing all black

Bearded

Baldhead

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.