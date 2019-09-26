Deputies: Man shot while walking in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in west Macon Thursday night.

Bibb County deputies were told an unidentified 30-year-old man was walking on B Street when a man approached him and shot him multiple times in the lower body.

The victim was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is listed in stable condition.

There is no further information on the shooter.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.