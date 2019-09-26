Macon awarded bids to host four USTA tournaments

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Four United States Tennis Association tournaments will take place on Macon courts. This includes two national level tournaments — the Southern Junior Team Tennis Sectional Championship and the Mixed Doubles State League Championship.
The four events will bring approximately 1,360 players to Macon each year. According to a release from Visit Macon, players bring a two-point-two million dollar impact for local restaurants, hotels and shopping centers.
The tournaments will be played at John Drew Smith Tennis Center, the new South Bibb Tennis Center, Jaimie Kaplan Tennis Center and Leroy Peddy Tennis Courts at Mercer University.