Macon man charged with selling drugs inside Crazy Bull

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Lamar Smith of Macon outside the Crazy Bull on Second Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man is facing charges, accused of trying to sell drugs inside a downtown Macon club.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Lamar Smith of Macon outside the Crazy Bull on Second Street around 2:30 Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about Smith trying to sell drugs inside the club.

When deputies arrived at the club, they found bouncers escorting Smith from the business. Deputies say Smith tried to run back inside, but they detained him. Deputies reported finding small bags of cocaine and a bag of marijuana on Smith.

Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Marijuana Possession less than an Ounce.