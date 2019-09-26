‘Macon Periods Easier’ works to end period poverty in Bibb County schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The group of women who started an organization to fight against period poverty, aims to help keep girls in school in Bibb County.

Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones along with other officials, announced a national donation and recognition at Howard High School, Thursday.

Macon Periods Easier addressed period poverty in Macon-Bibb County, where nearly 37% of children live in poverty and the concentrated poverty rate is the third highest in the nation.

MPE Leadership Team Member, Andrea Cooke, says Macon is one of five cities nationwide and the only one in Georgia, that will receive national help to address lack of menstrual supplies.

“We are thrilled with the support for our organization, and girls in Bibb County,” Cooke said.

While donations efforts help serve students and women in need, MPE is asking more individuals and businesses to lend their support through sustained donations.

“With the generosity of our community, Macon Periods Easier already has been able to provide more than 23,000 menstrual products to Bibb County students, and homeless women,” Cooke said. “We have worked closely with the Bibb County School District to supply school nurses at every school in the system.

