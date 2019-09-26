Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Gray Highway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Thursday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says it happened just before 7 p.m. on Gray Highway at Hall Street.

Deputies were told 50-year-old Carol Denise Reese was crossing Gray Highway from east to west on foot and ran in front of a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 30-year-old Jorge Colpop of Macon.

Reese was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health and pronounced dead by staff.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information about the accident.