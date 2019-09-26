RAFB prepared for Thunder Over Georgia Air Show this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Thunder Over Georgia Air Show is this weekend, and aircraft have started flying in to Robins Air Force Base.The F-22 Raptor Demo Team arrived Thursday morning.

Major Paul “LOCO” Lopez is one of the pilots of the F-22, and says the aircraft travels faster than the speed of sound. He has been flying F-22’s for 8 years, and has been on the Demo Team for 2 years.

“I grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia which is a big Navy town. Growing up, I saw the Navy jets flying and that’s what inspired me to be a fighter pilot,” Lopez said.

So you may be asking, why do they call Major Lopez, LOCO? “I’m crazy about what I do in the air force. I love being a fighter pilot. I like to have a good time when I’m on and off duty and just fired up about life,” Lopez said.

He says the air show this weekend will be his 45th.

The Thunder Over Georgia Air Show is Saturday and Sunday at Robins Air Force Base.

Gates open at 9 A.M. The opening ceremony starts at 10 A.M.