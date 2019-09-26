More record heat and a few showers possible for Friday

Today Macon saw another record setting day of heat. Not just a daily record, but this actually the hottest that it has been this late in the year since records have been kept (which is 1892)!!

More heat and high heat index values are likely through the end of the week and into the weekend. Much of this is due to high pressure and increased moisture across Middle Georgia. Be sure to stay hydrated if you are outdoors for long periods of time this weekend.



Friday and Saturday could see a small cool down in the way of scattered showers and storms. Highs remain in the mid and upper 90’s across Middle Georgia through the weekend and into next week.

Drought conditions are expected to worsen through the next few weeks as high pressure keeps our area sunny and hot.