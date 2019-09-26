Rigby’s Water World to kick off 62nd Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) -The end of the year is quickly approaching, and Christmas will soon be here.

This year, and for the first time, Rigby’s Water World is hosting the 62nd Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade.

The Christmas Parade has been hosted for many years by the Robins Regional Chambers.

“We’re going to keep it very traditional with Businesses, Floats, Beauty Queens, ROTC’s, and the Local High School Bands,” Manager Kelly Maybe said. “We will also end it with a surprise, Rigby’s Style.”

The 62nd annual theme will be the Robins Rock’n Christmas, and the parade’s Grand Marshall will be the POW/MIA Chair of Honor.

The parade is on December 7 at 4 p.m.

It will travel down Cohen Walker Road towards Lake Joy Road and will turn onto Karl Drive ending in the Rigby’s parking lot.