Video shows inmate getting drone delivery in the jail yard

An Ohio jail inmate received a package allegedly containing a cellphone and marijuana in a daring drone drop that was captured on surveillance cameras, authorities said Thursday.

The stunning footage was recorded this summer at a Cuyahoga County jail in Euclid, about 10 miles north of downtown Cleveland, prosecutors said.

The video shows several inmates in a jail courtyard, setting up what appears to be a game of cornhole.

One of the inmates looks up, apparently focusing on an object hovering above. He nearly trips over a cornhole board as a package falls just beyond his reach.

The package bounces a few feet away before the inmate walks over to it, wraps it in an orange jail shirt and steps away.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating the incident, prosecutors said.