After another day of record heat, more 90’s for the weekend

We saw another day with a high of 102 here in Macon, which continues to be unprecedented. I will just go ahead and repeat the stat from yesterday “not just a daily record, but this actually the hottest that it has been this late in the year since records have been kept (which is 1892)!!”.



If there is any good news, it is that cloud cover through the day tomorrow will help to keep us a little on the cooler side, and by that I mean mid 90’s. We will also maintain a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday evening.

High humidity will stick around through Saturday, but by Sunday we will likely see a small break in the humidity. This means no more rain chance, but temps will be staying in the mid 90’s.



Unfortunately we will not see much of a change in the pattern through next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected,with little in the way of rain chances. Expect the area of severe drought to worsen. Hopefully we can catch a bit of a cool down by next weekend.