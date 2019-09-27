Cat of the Week: Clemson

Calling all Clemson Tigers fans! If you are looking for a furry addition to your family, then Clemson may be for you! He is an energetic kitten that needs someone who can play with him and match his energy according to Kitty City Cat Rescue volunteer Ashleigh Allen.

If you’re interested in adopting Clemson or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!