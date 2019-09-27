Houston County 8th grade students enter “Teen Maze”

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- 8th-grade students in Houston County were able to get a real-life experience that helped them see how their decisions can not only affect them, but also other people.

Houston County Family Connections, along with other community partners, held a ‘Teen Maze’ program this week for students at Central Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins.

The purpose is to give the students an opportunity to experience life consequences of risky behaviors in a safe, controlled environment.

“They’re excited about what they’re learning, but the fact that they’re even talking about it while they go through it is good because they’re thinking about some of the consequences,” Coordinator for Special Programs Blanche Lamb said.

The Teen Maze program began in other states in 2004 and in Georgia in 2007. Houston County implemented its first Teen Maze in 2016.