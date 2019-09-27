Human remains confirmed as missing Warner Robins person

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the human remains are confirmed as 26-year-old Danzar Gooden of Warner Robins.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – DNA records confirm human remains found in a Bibb County field belong to a Warner Robins person reported missing in 2016.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the human remains are confirmed as 26-year-old Danzar Gooden of Warner Robins. Gooden was reported missing from Warner Robins in April 2016.

In May 2016, a person checking a field in the 9400 block of Feagin Road found the badly decomposed body.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.