Macon Terminal Station announces ‘Major Motion Picture’ filming in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Filming for a “Major Motion Picture” will begin on Saturday at the Macon Terminal Station in downtown.

Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jim Thomas says the filming will take place inside, and outside of the Terminal Station.

“This is great for the community. It really showcases what we have here in Macon, and what we’ve got here,” Thomas said. “The movie industry is a huge industry, so I think it’s really good to have them here in town now using our facilities.”

During the filming, the Terminal Station’s main lobby will be closed for the weekend. Macon Transit Authority tenants and riders will have to make arrangements.

Preparations For Filming:

• A portion of the parking lot on the south side of the building and a portion of the row of parking spaces along the back of the building will be reserved for production from Sunday, September 29 – Thursday, October 3.

• Sunday, September 29 THROUGH Thursday, October 3, employees who park in the south side parking lot will park in the Wells Fargo parking deck at 440 Mulberry St.

• Production will run a complimentary shuttle van to and from the parking deck for the building’s employees.

• Employees and visitors/guests CAN enter the building at the side/rear entrances.

• The glass door entrance into the 2nd floor on the back of the building may be obstructed for a small portion of the day.

MTA and Greyhound buses will be moved from their usual pick-up and drop-off areas on Fifth Street to Poplar Street between Fifth Street & MLK Sunday, September 29 – Tuesday through October 1st.

“Blue Bayou” Filming Street Closures

September 28, 2019:

Single westbound lane closure on Poplar Street between 5th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

September 29 through October 1, 2019:

Single westbound lane closure on Poplar Street between 5 th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Full closure of 5 th Street from Poplar Street to Mulberry Street Lane

Street from Poplar Street to Mulberry Street Lane Full closure of Cherry Street Plaza

Full closure of Cherry Street Lane from Broadway Street Lane to 5th Street.

October 2, 2019

Single westbound lane closure on Poplar Street between 5 th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Full closure of 5 th Street from Poplar Street to Mulberry Street Lane.

Street from Poplar Street to Mulberry Street Lane. Full closure of Cherry Street Plaza.

Full closure of Cherry Street Lane from Broadway Street Lane to 5 th Street.

Street. Single eastside parking lane closure on 5th Street from Cherry Street to Mulberry Street Lane.

October 3 through October 4, 2019