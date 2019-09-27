Man arrested after leading Bibb deputies on chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is custody after leading deputies on a short chase early Friday morning.

Bibb County deputies responded to Flash Foods on Pio Nono Avenue just after 1 a.m. after being told someone was stealing cases of beer.

Two hours later, deputies spotted a car matching the description of the one used in the theft and attempted to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop.

Deputies say 29-year-old Benjamin Eugene Reese eventually gave up, and deputies found the stolen beer in the car.

Reese was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting, felony fleeing and eluding, driving while unlicensed, affixing tag with intent to conceal vehicle identification, expired tag and open container.