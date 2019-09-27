Seniors ‘backstroke to the top’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Golden Olympics hosted several competitions throughout the week, including a swim meet.

The national senior games was hosted earlier this year in Albuquerque, New Mexico, however the competitive events are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Even though today’s competition was not a qualifying event for nationals, swimmers like 76 year old Sue Ottosen still came out for a swim, and says its good exercise.

“I encourage all, seniors especially, to get in a pool. I don’t care if you’re a non-swimmer, walk the lane lines. It’s so much better exercise than sitting.”

Ottosen says.