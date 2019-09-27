20-year-old man sentenced for stabbing, robbery of Pizza Hut delivery man

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to 15 years in prison for the 2018 stabbing and robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery man. This is according to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s office.
A Houston County Superior Court Judge sentenced Devonta Mikal Williams to 20 years with a minimum of 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing comes after Williams pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge on Thursday.
The incident
According to the news release the charges stem from the stabbing and robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery man with a knife that happened on December 4, 2018. The incident happened outside of a house on Keith Drive in Warner Robins.
The events are as follows:
- The Pizza Hut delivery man arrived at the address and noticed that the house was vacant. He later saw Williams walking up.
- Williams pulled money out of his pocket and paid the delivery man. The victim realized the bills were fake, so he confronted Williams.
- Williams then pulled out a knife, causing the victim to backed up and lose his balance.
- Williams helped the victim find his glasses. However, when the victim went to pick them up, Williams rushed to the ground and stabbed him four times in the chest.
- Williams grabbed the fake money from the victim’s hand, took the pizza, and fled the area.