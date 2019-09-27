20-year-old man sentenced for stabbing, robbery of Pizza Hut delivery man

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A judge sentenced a 20-year-old man to 15 years in prison for the 2018 stabbing and robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery man. This is according to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s office.

A Houston County Superior Court Judge sentenced Devonta Mikal Williams to 20 years with a minimum of 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing comes after Williams pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge on Thursday.

The incident

According to the news release the charges stem from the stabbing and robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery man with a knife that happened on December 4, 2018. The incident happened outside of a house on Keith Drive in Warner Robins.

The events are as follows: