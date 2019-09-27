Deputies arrest 2 for stolen vehicle, drug possession in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man and woman for theft by receiving of a vehicle and drug possession.

Authorities say that the arrest happened on September 23 around 11:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Deputies responded to the BP Gas Station at 4328 Hartley Bridge Road regarding the sighting of a possibly stolen vehicle. Authorities say when deputies arrived, they found a BMW 328I that was reported stolen out of Gwinnett County.

Deputies detained the driver, 31-year-old Cameron Thomas Burkhalter. They also detained the passenger, 22-year-old Bailey Marie Bryan.

Authorities confirmed the suspects stole the car.

Deputies performed a search and found the following:

a small bag of meth under Burkhalter’s seat

a bag containing Xanax pills in Bryan’s possessions

The charges

The deputies took Burkhalter to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Theft by Receiving Stolen Auto

He also had a warrant for Probation Violation

He is being held without bond.

The deputies took Bryan to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with following:

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance

She also had warrants for both Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Peach County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities set her bond at $8,450.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.