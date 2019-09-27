Warner Robins, Northside to do battle in 62nd edition of classic rivalry

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northside has gotten the best of Warner Robins recently. The Eagles lead the series 16-5 since 1998.

Northside head football coach Kevin Kinsler holds a 6-3 record versus Warner Robins in his tenure with the Eagles.

The Demons have won two in a row over the Eagles. They came out on top last year in a close one, 39-34. They’re off to a 3-1 start under first-year head coach Marquis Westbrook. It’s also Westbrook’s first rivalry game against the Eagles as head coach.

Here are both coaches on playing each other on Friday.

THE COACHES

“They’re a gritty team,” Warner Robins head football coach Marquis Westbrook said. “They’re never out of the ball game. We know that we have to play from whistle to whistle every play, and we have to play from the first quarter to the fourth quarter. We just have to put that in our kids’ mindset that they’re going to fight.”

“We’re going to have to play mistake-free football,” Northside head football coach Kevin Kinsler said. “And, we’re going to have to find a way to keep their athletes from running wild.”