4-year old shot, killed in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A 4-year old was declared dead by the coroner in Peach County, just before noon Saturday. He had a gunshot wound to the head, according to a media release from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety.

Police discovered the boy after they were called to 515 Cliett Street in Fort Valley.

- Advertisement -

28-year old Stephen Glover is in custody and is charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Fort Valley Police, the GBI, and DFACS are all investigating.

“Detectives from the Fort Valley Police Department are in the beginning stages of this investigation. More charges may be forthcoming after consulting with the District Attorney. The investigation is ongoing at this time,” said Chief Lawrence Spurgeon.

If you have information, call Fort Valley Police at 478-825-3383.