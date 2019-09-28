Deputies arrest man caught stealing tires from Macon business

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old Macon man for the Precision Auto Connection burglary on Mercer University Drive.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday around midnight. They identified the suspect as Ishmael Williams.

Deputies say Williams was reportedly on the property changing the angles of security cameras. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Williams removing tires from a vehicle on the property.

Authorities say deputies arrested Williams after a short foot chase. Deputies recovered and returned the stolen tires to the business.

Deputies took Williams to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Complex and charged him with one count of burglary.

Authorities set his bond at $8,450.00.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.