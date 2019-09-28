Local hero goes on flight of lifetime

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A local hero gets a once in a lifetime opportunity to fly in a Thunderbird.

Deputy Jeremy Mashuga was shot in the stomach and foot last year while responding to a domestic dispute in Centerville. As appreciation for his service, he took an hour-long flight with a Thunderbird pilot.

Mashuga says his favorite maneuver performed was the vertical roll.

“We went low to the ground then straight up and rolled in the air,” Mashuga said.

Though Mashuga prepared for the flight months in advance, he experienced nervousness on the actual flight day.

Mashuga has been a deputy for three and a half years. He says being considered a local hero and experiencing a Thunderbird flight was amazing.

“I’m just like any other guy,” Mashuga said. “I just have a job to do along with everybody else that I work with. But it’s very awesome and very humbling.”

The Thunderbird accelerated to 9G’s during the flight.

Mashuga says he never realized how physically trying flying could be.