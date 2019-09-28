62-year-old man fatally shot in head in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a man shot on Ibex Street.

Deputies say the incident happened around 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found 62- year old Wille Green Smith Jr. with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities say that Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have a person of interest in custody.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.