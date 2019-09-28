Parking information and Do’s and Don’ts for Air Show

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Admission and parking for the air show this weekend are free.

The general public will not be allowed to drive on base so nearby parking lots will be open to park and ride to the show.

- Advertisement -

The former Boeing Facility, south of Middle Georgia Regional Airport and Anchor Glass off of Highway 247 are available.

The parking lots open at 8 am and bus transportation to the base start at 9 am.

There will also be security screenings at the parking areas.

Related Article: Houston County Superintendent highlights future goals

Coolers are NOT allowed on buses or at the air show.

No pets are allowed, no alcohol or anything glass is allowed either.

What you CAN bring is sunscreen, cameras, earplugs, plastic water bottles and chairs.

Opening Ceremony starts at 10 am both days and ends around 4 pm.

ATM’s are available on site.

For a full list of what you can and cannot bring visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/2310219712368192/?active_tab=discussion