Watch 'French Spiderman' scale skyscraper

The urban climber known as the “French Spiderman” scaled a high-rise in Frankfurt, Germany, on Saturday only to be taken away by police following his descent.

The feat and subsequent police action were routine for 57-year-old Alain Robert. He has climbed some of the world’s tallest structures, usually without permission.

The curvilinear building he climbed in Germany’s financial capital on Saturday is 502 feet high. It took Robert only 20 minutes to push and pull his way to its rooftop.

“I know it’s kind of any easy building,” he said afterward, “So it’s more like, no big deal.”