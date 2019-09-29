10-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a 10-year-old boy.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say the adult male driver was traveling on Hawkinsville Road nearing the Warner Robins city limit. That’s when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail.

Deputies say the vehicle went down an embankment and struck a tree. Both the driver and his 10-year-old son were thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health for his injuries. His son was pronounced dead on the scene.

This accident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.