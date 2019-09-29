41-year-old man shot in stomach in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Huff Lane around 4:48 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the location and found 41-year old Romantis Clyde with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Authorities say Clyde was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No one else was injured in this incident.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.