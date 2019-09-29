Masked man robs Wendy’s at gunpoint on Gray Highway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Wendy’s on Gray Highway.

Deputies say the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say that a man entered the restaurant waving a gun. He fired a shot into the floor before demanding money from the clerk.

Authorities say he received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

Suspect Description

Male

Last seen wearing all black

Face covered

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.