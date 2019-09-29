Masked man robs Wendy’s at gunpoint on Gray Highway

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
armed robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Wendy’s on Gray Highway.

Deputies say the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that a man entered the restaurant waving a gun. He fired a shot into the floor before demanding money from the clerk.

Authorities say he received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

Suspect Description

  • Male
  • Last seen wearing all black
  • Face covered

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.  You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.