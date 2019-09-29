Thunderbird’s pilot from Warner Robins flies in air show

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Thunderbirds made it to Warner Robins and you may recognize one of the pilots.

Major Whit Collins, the Thunderbird number four Slot Pilot, returns to Warner Robins after 15 years.

Growing up, Collins says he was “a military brat” who went to school in Houston County.

When Collins was in the 4th grade, he attended an Air Show at Robins Air Force Base. That’s when he knew he wanted to be a pilot.

“It’s a great air show, I met a Thunderbird and he said if you want to be a pilot, you’ll be an amazing pilot,” Collins said.

Collins says he expects lots of family and friends to attend the air show this weekend.

“You get to see everything the U.S. Military has to offer, and what you can achieve when you work as a team,” Collins said.

Collins says he loves to give back to the community by encouraging aspiring pilots to follow their dreams.

Event information

The Thunder Over Georgia Air Show is this Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.