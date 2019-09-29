‘The Voice’ contestant Rebecca Howell headlining Eastman’s ‘Music On Main’

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Eastman is preparing for its 2nd Annual Music on Main. This year, they have a big act performing.

Rebecca Howell, The Voice contestant and Eastman native, is performing at this year’s Music On Main.

“Like most old towns, we struggle with downtown with bringing people in,” Eastman City Manger Jason Cobbs said. “We just want to make sure as a community we’re investing in our community to draw people in.”

With a great deal of local talent, Cobbs says coordinators want to draw people downtown while incorporating musical arts.

The city also plans to draw big crowds with the up and coming group, Maples Crown.

“It means a lot to us, honestly,” Maples Crown guitarist Heath Barrett said. “We’ve done it the past year and we had a good turn out. But we’re expecting an even bigger turn out this year so we’re excited.”

“I went to school here most of my life so I thought it’d be a great opportunity to just be a part of the community again,” Rebecca Howell said.

Rebecca says when event coordinators asked her to perform at Music on Main, she said yes without hesitation.

“I am very excited that I get to give back to my community,” Rebecca said. “I love all of the people that have supported me throughout The Voice and the whole process and I’m really grateful they asked me to be a part of this.”

Event information

When: October 5th at 3 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Eastman on Main Street.

Admission: Free