20 kangaroos run over by vehicle in Australia in possible 'deliberate act of cruelty'

Police in Australia believe 20 kangaroos found dead or injured in a coastal area in Tura Beach may have been run over by a vehicle.

The New South Wales Police Force said it has launched an investigation after receiving reports Sunday morning about multiple dead kangaroos being found along a road. Police said they think the animals were run over by a vehicle between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, a charity in New South Wales, said it was “horrified” by the incident, which it believes was a “deliberate act of cruelty.”

“Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation can be extremely challenging for all involved, especially when animals have been injured in an apparent act of cruelty,” a spokesperson said Monday in an online press release.

The charity said one of its volunteers, Janine Green, is caring for three joeys that were injured. The group did not immediately return a request for comment by NBC News.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.