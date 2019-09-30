Events mark rebirth of Macon’s Historic Capricorn Sound Studios

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon’s historic Capricorn Sound Studios to be rebirthed as Mercer Music at Capricorn.

Capricorn Sound Studios closed after filing for bankruptcy in 1979. In 2010, the Peyton Anderson foundation provided a grant to NewTown Macon to purchase the building. Mercer University also invested $4.3 million to renovate, equip and furnish the building.

The total cost of the project exceeds $5.2 million.

Mercer Music at Capricorn will open in December as a multi-purpose, 20,000-square-foot complex featuring a fully restored historic recording studio, and a bigger studio for orchestral recording, film scoring and live performances.

The facility will also have a museum which will tell the story of Capricorn and Macon’s music history through artifacts and exhibits.

Legendary musician and former Allman Brothers band member, Chuck Leavell was overly joyed to be in his old recording studio.

“It’s glorious to be in this room and know it’s going to be coming back to life,” Leavell said.

Leavell says the studio will be a place where Mercer University’s Music Program can learn also. The building will have 12 recording studios that will be available to musicians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The re-opening falls on the 50th anniversary of the founding of Capricorn Sound Studios, and Mercer University is planning a two-day series of events on Dec. 2-3 to celebrate the studio’s re-opening, including live music and tours of the renovated facility.

Co-founder of Rock Candy Tours Jamie Weatherford says this was one of the most endangered buildings in Macon.

“It went from being one of the most heartbreaking stories to one of the most exciting stories in Macon,” Weatherford said.

Mercer Music at Capricorn will officially open Jan. 2nd 2020.