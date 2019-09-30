Hot and mostly dry weather this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – New record high temperatures have been set over the past six days, and that trend is going to continue into October.

TODAY.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are going to be right back in the middle to upper 90’s across the area. We will stay mostly dry this afternoon with an isolated shower or two potentially rolling in during the afternoon and evening hours. The current record high temperature for this day is 95°, but I expect us to be past that mark this afternoon. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning temperatures will run in the middle to upper 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

Slightly better rain chances return on Tuesday afternoon with temperatures still forecast to be in record breaking territory. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under a mostly clear sky.

REST OF WEEK.

We stay hot and dry for the rest of the week with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s, but a weather pattern change is on the way this weekend. By Sunday, afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s with morning lows in the upper 50’s.

