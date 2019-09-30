Lakeview Academy opens ‘Parent Laundry Center’ for students, parents

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- New resources to help students and their families at Lakeview Academy are now ready to be used.

Lakeview Academy, along with other community partners, celebrated the grand opening for its new Parent Laundry Center in Milledgeville Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says, for more than a year, Lakeview Academy staff members have discussed ways to provide parents, who are battling a financial need, an opportunity to do laundry for their child, so learning does not stop in the classroom.

“We received help from community partners in order to buy the washers and dryers, and to also figure out how it was going to work,” Price said. “This was a new idea that we were implementing in our school district.

After finding the right community partners to help make the initiative possible, Lakeview Academy was able to move forward to open the Parent Laundry Center.

“One thing that we feel very strongly about is helping the community to further the education of our students, and parents,” Citizens Bank of the South, Marketing President, Bill Jones said.

“We share resources to help our students succeed, and do well at school, and this is just one example of how that happened,” Family Connection Coordinator, Janet Cavin said.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price says with the community partners making this possible to help parents and students, it can reduce the number of days of how many students miss school.

The Parent Laundry Center is open for parents and students during school hours.

Parents will also have the opportunity to explore other resources, and volunteer opportunities that will be available during their use of the laundry center.