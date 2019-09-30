Local hospitals enforce flu policies as season begins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Local hospitals begin enforcing flu policies in wake of flu season.

As the seasons begin to change, hospitals are seeing more patients with flu-like symptoms. According to Brandi Jones, Director of Infection Prevention at Coliseum Medical Center, Georgia’s flu season peaks in October and lasts through March.

In an effort to keep everyone safe and avoid passing along the flu virus, Coliseum Medical Center will implement a flu visitation policy. The policy will be enforced at both facilities from tomorrow, October 1st, through March.

Children 12 and under will not be permitted to go past the first floor of the hospitals, and visitors will be required to wear a mask if they exhibit flu-like symptoms.

Jones says that after the policy is lifted, an assessment will be made to determine whether or not it is effective in preventing the spread of the flu virus.