FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died after crashing his vehicle into the back of a forklift.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says the incident happened Friday just before 7 a.m.

- Advertisement -

66-year-old Earnest Brown was on his way to work, travelling on Highway 341 when he rear-ended the forklift. The collision caused his vehicle to flip over just north of Fort Valley.

Coroner Rooks says he pronounced Brown dead at the scene.