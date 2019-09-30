Medical Monday: Depression, National Depression Screening Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dr. Cesar Figeuroa from Coliseum Center of Behavioral Health stopped by to clear up some common misconceptions about depression.

Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health will be offering free screenings on October 10th in honor of National Depression Screening Day from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know is interested in being screened, the center is located at 349 Hospital Drive, Macon, Ga.

Appointments are available, and can be made by calling (478) 741-1355.