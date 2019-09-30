Splitting the crown: Rutland High School’s ‘Miss Junior’ shares title with a friend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A video of Rutland High School’s ‘Miss Junior’ sharing her crown is rapidly circulating on social media.

For the last few weeks, Amber Summerbay had been campaigning for the title of Rutland’s ‘Miss Junior’. Her friend, Jordan Crofby, wanted an opportunity to run for the title as well, but her name didn’t appear on the final ballot.

Crofby was born with congenital heart defects, severe scoliosis and a chromosome defect known as DiGeorge Syndrome. Two summers ago, she suffered from a stroke where doctors told her she wasn’t going to be able to walk or speak again.

She still dreamed of being ‘Miss Junior’.

After winning the title, Summerbay decided she would need a little help upholding the title, and asked Crofby to join her as ‘Miss Junior’.

“It was right when we got nominated, so nobody even voted yet, and then [teacher Amanda Maddox] said Jordan wanted to get nominated, but her name wasn’t on the ballot because it was too late. If I win she can forsure walk out with me. Luckily, I won,” Amber said.

Maddox caught the heartwarming moment on camera and posted the video to her Facebook page.

Rutland’s Homecoming game is this Friday, October 4 at Ed Defore Sports Complex, where Amber and Jordan will go before the school on the football field as ‘Miss Juniors.’