Warner Robins councilwoman Carolyn Robbins dies

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins councilwoman Carolyn Robbins died Monday, according to a city news release.

Robbins was 77 years old and was battling health problems for a while, according to Mandy Stella, the assistant to the mayor.

“It is with great sadness to let you know that Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins passed away this morning,” the release reads. “She was in her eighth year as a Councilmember. She retired from the City of Warner Robins after a 29-year career. She was privileged to work under four mayors and was known for her ability to be a team player.”

The city will provide arrangements once they’re made.