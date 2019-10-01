1 dead, 10 injured after 'violent attack' at vocational college in Finland

One person was killed and 10 were injured Tuesday in an attack by a man with a sword and a firearm at a vocational school in central Finland, police said.

The attacker was wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

The suspect was a Finnish student at Savo Vocational College, near a shopping mall in the city of Kuopio, police said. They did not give an age but said he was born in 1994 and did not have a criminal record.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Kuopio University Hospital tweeted that they were treating the 10 injured, among whom authorities said are students and staff members. Injuries to two were described as severe.

Police did not reveal a possible motive for the attack.

“The violence at Savo Vocational College in Kuopio is shocking and completely unacceptable,” Finish Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted.