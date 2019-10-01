Carl Vinson VA Medical Center announces new Chief of Staff

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center announced new changes in leadership Tuesday.

After a nationwide search, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director, David Whitmer has appointed Dr. John O’Brien as the new Chief of Staff.

- Advertisement -

Dr. John O’Brien has served in numerous clinical, academic, medical research, and organizational leadership roles at several hospitals and facilities including:

Washington University School of Medicine

Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis

The National Institutes of Health

Indiana University School of Medicine

Before accepting the Chief of Staff position, Dr. O’Brien chaired the Department of Medicine at the Ascension Providence Hospitals in Michigan overseeing more than 600 physicians.

“One thing that I’ve enjoyed since I’ve been here is the people, the hospitality, and the care that they have not only for other employees but also the care for the patients,” O’Brien said.

Related Article: Dublin VA Medical Center holds open house for new facility

Dr. O’Brien begins his service to veterans in Middle Georgia this week. The acting Chief of Staff, Kedron Heads, returns to his position as the Chief of Primary Care.